PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN) — A teenager from The Dalles died when her car left I-84 and hit a tree early Sunday morning.

Aileen Pineda-Garcia was headed west in a Kia Rio when, for some reason, went off the road, into a ditch and hit a tree just west of the Rowena Exit, the Oregon State Police said. The 18-year-old died at the scene.

Investigators said she was wearing her seat belt, but speed and weather were likely factors in the crash.