Vote: KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week, Week 9

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s that time of the week, once again. Where should the KOIN 6 Blitz crew head for the last regular season Game of the Week?

You tell us.

Last week we headed to Lincoln as the Cardinals clinched a PIL title with a 7-point win over Grant.

We provided:

Live highlights on Twitter

A running game score online

Pregame live shots from our anchor Stan Brock

Highlights from the game on, well, Game On! at 11

Here are the options for week 9

Grant vs. Madison

Sunset vs. Beaverton

Tualatin vs. Tigard

West Salem vs. McNary