Vote: KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week, Week 9

Where should we go?

By Published:
The Sunset HS football team prepares to take on Westview High School on October 13, 2017. (KOIN)
The Sunset HS football team prepares to take on Westview High School on October 13, 2017. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s that time of the week, once again. Where should the KOIN 6 Blitz crew head for the last regular season Game of the Week?

You tell us.

Last week we headed to Lincoln as the Cardinals clinched a PIL title with a 7-point win over Grant.

We provided:

  • Live highlights on Twitter
  • A running game score online
  • Pregame live shots from our anchor Stan Brock
  • Highlights from the game on, well, Game On! at 11

Here are the options for week 9

  • Grant vs. Madison
  • Sunset vs. Beaverton
  • Tualatin vs. Tigard
  • West Salem vs. McNary