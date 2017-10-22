Vote: KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week, Week 9

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s that time of the week, once again. Where should the KOIN 6 Blitz crew head for the last regular season Game of the Week?
You tell us.
Last week we headed to Lincoln as the Cardinals clinched a PIL title with a 7-point win over Grant.
We provided:
- Live highlights on Twitter
- A running game score online
- Pregame live shots from our anchor Stan Brock
- Highlights from the game on, well, Game On! at 11
Here are the options for week 9
- Grant vs. Madison
- Sunset vs. Beaverton
- Tualatin vs. Tigard
- West Salem vs. McNary