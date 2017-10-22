Toyota driver, 21, slams into apartment office, dies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A young man died after crashing into an unoccupied building in Southeast Portland, which then collapsed on top of the car.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. at the Courtyard on Stark Apartments, police said. The 21-year-old driver — whose name has not yet been released — crashed into an office building there, seriously damaging the building. Investigators said he his 2017 Toyota Tacomas was speeding north on SE 135th, didn’t turn onto SE Stark and slammed into the building.

The 911 calls told dispatchers the building collapsed on the Toyota.

The building is part of the apartment complex, but no one in the apartments was hurt or displaced.

The investigation into the cause of the crash continues.