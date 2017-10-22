Portland sewage overflows into Willamette River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The heavy rains and flash floods caused sewage to overflow into the Willamette River, prompting officials to tell the public to avoid contact with the river for now.

The combined sewer system overflowed into the Willamette River around 1:15 a.m. Sunday and are continuing. Authorities said the overflow, which put an increased level of bacteria in the water, is about 80% stormwater and 20% sanitary sewage.

The rains may continue through Sunday.

Authorities said sewer overflows happen, on average, 4 times per winter and once every 3 summers.

