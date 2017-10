PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clackamas County deputies are looking for Nathan Mitchell, a 34-year-old man who was last seen in Wildwood Recreation Area.

His vehicle was found there and he was planning a day hike, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue and gray plaid Pendleton wool shirt, a black Columbia rain jacket, brown Columbia hiking boots and a black backpack.

If he’s located, call 911. For tips, please call 503-655-8211.