Accidental Oregon City shooting leaves 2 with hand wounds

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An accidental shooting between two people who knew each other happened early Sunday in Oregon City, leaving both the suspect and victim with gunshot wounds to their hands, according to the Oregon City Police Department.

Both people sustained non life threatening injuries. No one else was injured.

Police were originally called at 1:14 a.m. regarding “suspicious” circumstances at the Pioneer Pub on Main Street. When they arrived, the found a 25-year old man who had been shot in the hand. He was transported to the hospital.

The shooter, 21, sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his hand. Police said he is cooperating with the investigation and that it’s being ruled as accidental.

Police said they will forward the investigation’s findings, when it’s over, to the district attorney to consider charges.