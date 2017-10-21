‘Ride with a cop’ teaches young drivers safe driving

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On the final lap of the driving course, with the rain pouring over Portland International Raceway, the police officer in the passenger seat used every distraction he could.

He turned the radio dial on, playing a duet from Meghan Trainor and John Legend. He started driving in the 16-year old driver’s ear. He even pulled out his phone, showing an assortment of adorable puppies.

“Look at this one,” he said, inducing an “aww” from the driver. “You should get your phone out too. We can search them together.”

But the driver didn’t budge, keeping her focus on the road — and that’s exactly what local police wanted out of Saturday morning’s demonstration. In a free program — it’s 3rd annual — police showed young drivers how dangerous distracted driving can be. They took the teenagers through a driving course, waiting for the last lap to use distractions, and had a station with impaired goggles.

“There’s a lot of deaths, injuries and crashes that occur while drivers are being distracted while driving,” said Sgt. Brad O’Neil with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

The new distracted driving law went into effect on Oct. 1.