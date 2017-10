VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old, who was last seen Friday night.

Regina Hernandez Guzman left home to meet up with friends at a local sporting event, but didn’t return home after.

Regina is 5-foot-3, about 130 pounds and has black hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark green shirt with the name “Victoria” on the front.

Anyone with information regarding Regina’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.