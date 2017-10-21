Police: Hubbard man accidentally shoots, kills self

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — A 26-year-old man accidentally shot and killed himself while duck hunting early Friday night.

Police responded to the report of a shooting in the 19200 block of SW Cipole Road in Sherwood.

According to police, Creed V. Brattain IV of Hubbard unintentionally fired his shotgun while attempting to pull it up a small hill. He hit himself under the arm, police said.

Authorities attempted life-saving measures, but Brattain died at the scene.

After a thorough investigation, deputies and the medical examiner confirmed that it was a tragic accident.

Brattain was hunting with a friend when the incident occurred. He remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.