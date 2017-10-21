E. Oregon city apologizes for councilor’s anti-gay comments

ECHO, Oregon (AP) – An eastern Oregon city council has issued an apology after one of its members on Facebook used an anti-gay slur against a gay man and wrote he’d spit on the man’s grave when he died of AIDS.

The East Oregonian reports that Echo City Councilor Lou Nakapalau made the post but also voted Thursday with the rest of the councilors to issue the apology.

The apology includes a statement that comments on individual social media accounts don’t have the endorsement or approval of the city council as a whole and don’t represent city policy.

Nakapalau didn’t comment during the meeting.

The newspaper reported the initial comments but said they had later been deleted and that another part had been edited to remove profanity.