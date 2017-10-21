Downed tree on SW Vista causes power outages

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A downed tree on Southwest Vista Avenue caused at least 30 people to lose power Saturday morning.

The tree fell into the road near the intersection of Vista Avenue and Southwest Clifton Street — blocking any cars from passing.

PGE said the fallen tree is weather related and customers shouldn’t expect to have their power back on anytime soon. Officials said it could take hours.

In Multnomah County, 9 outages were reported by noon Saturday, which affected more than 70 customers, according to PGE’s outage list.

Rain and wind is expected for the Portland metro area both Saturday and Sunday. The National Weather Service issued a high wind advisory for Portland, which is in effect until 11 p.m. Saturday.

