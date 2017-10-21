Crash in Crook County leaves 2 dead, 3 injured

CROOK COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — A single car crash early Saturday morning on SE Reservoir Road killed 2 people and sent 3 people to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police are investigating the single vehicle rollover, which happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. near milepost 4.

Three people were transported to St. Charles Bend — 2 by air and one by ambulance.

Police confirmed 2 fatalities, but said their names are being withheld until their families are notified.

The road is closed in both directions and will be for several hours.