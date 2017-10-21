2 injured in 2-car crash on SW Capitol Hwy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An early morning crash on Southwest Capitol Highway injured 2 people — one of whom was transported to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers responded to the 2-vehicle crash near the intersection of Southwest Capitol Highway and Southwest Freeman Street shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday.

A male passenger in the BMW suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. A female passenger in the 2nd car, a Subaru, suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. She was also taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officers learned that the driver of the BMW was traveling southbound on Capitol Highway prior to the crash. As the driver approached Freeman Street, he drifted into the northbound lanes of Capitol Highway — colliding head-on into the Subaru, which was traveling northbound.

Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. The driver of the BMW was taken into custody at the scene.

Southwest Capitol Highway was closed during the investigation, but has since reopened.