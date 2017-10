PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was swept to sea in Curry County on Thursday.

Oregon State Police said 57-year-old Katie Marie Dunlap of Gold Beach was on the ocean shore at the South Jetty of the Rogue River when she was swept out to sea by a large wave.

The US Coast Guard, Oregon State Police, Gold Beach PD and Curry County Sheriff Office initiated an active search of the area.

The search was called off at 10 a.m. Friday due to sea and weather conditions being hazardous.