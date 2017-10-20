Woman injured in SE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries after she was shot Friday afternoon, according to police.

Portland Police responded to the report of a gunshot victim near Southeast Duke Street and Southeast 67th Avenue. Officers found an adult female when they arrived — who was transported to a local hospital.

Officers believe the victim was standing at the intersection of 67th Avenue and Duke Street when she heard a “pop” before quickly realizing she had been shot.

There is no suspect information, but police said they don’t believe there is a danger to the public.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 503.823.3333.