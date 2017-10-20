West Union Elementary spelling bee raises $17,000

The winning word was 'mistletoe'

KOIN 6 News Staff Published:
West Union Elementary Celebrity Spelling Bee champions Hillsboro School District Superintendent Mike Scott and student Crawford Sly. (Courtesy of David Sly)

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — West Union Elementary School’s biggest fundraiser of the year was a big hit Friday night in Hillsboro.

KOIN traffic reporter Carly Kennelly participated in West Union Elementary School's spelling bee fundraiser on October 20, 2017. (KOIN)
KOIN traffic reporter Carly Kennelly participated in West Union Elementary School’s spelling bee fundraiser on October 20, 2017. (KOIN)

The Celebrity Spelling Bee featured local names including Hillsboro Mayor Steve Callaway, Principal John Allen, city manager Michael Brown and KOIN’s own Carly Kennelly.

Each celebrity teamed up with a student to spell words like “thorough,” “furnace” and “resistance.” Hillsboro School District Superintendent Mike Scott and his student partner Crawford Sly won the bee with “mistletoe.”

The event raised $17,000 for new technology in West Union classrooms.