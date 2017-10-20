West Union Elementary spelling bee raises $17,000

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — West Union Elementary School’s biggest fundraiser of the year was a big hit Friday night in Hillsboro.

The Celebrity Spelling Bee featured local names including Hillsboro Mayor Steve Callaway, Principal John Allen, city manager Michael Brown and KOIN’s own Carly Kennelly.

Each celebrity teamed up with a student to spell words like “thorough,” “furnace” and “resistance.” Hillsboro School District Superintendent Mike Scott and his student partner Crawford Sly won the bee with “mistletoe.”

The event raised $17,000 for new technology in West Union classrooms.