Weekend outlook: Prepare to get wet in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re going out this weekend, prepare to get wet.

A series of systems will move in Saturday, providing heavy rain and gusty winds along the Oregon coast. A high wind watch is in effect for the coast and through the Willamette Valley on Saturday.

By the time the weekend wraps up, we’ll likely see a few inches of rain. But sunny skies and drier weather is expected early next week.

The rain is softening hillsides throughout the area.

An overnight landslide forced the closure of Washougal River Road near mile post 4 Friday morning — creating a potential problem as more rain is expected in the coming days.

Officials said the closure is also due to an unstable hillside and confirmed the section of Washougal River Road would remain closed through the weekend.

The area in the Columbia River Gorge affected by the Eagle Creek Fire also has officials worried about landslides, and authorities went door-to-door to alert people to the possibility.

