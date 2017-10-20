Teron Bradford making a name for himself at Oregon City

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sometimes, Oregon City’s Teron Bradford said it was difficult growing up with his older brother, Trevon.

As the years went by, the 2 brothers — separated by 2 years — both certified themselves as elite athletes. The competition, Teron says, made them better, whether it was in football, basketball or even a simple card game.

See our honorable mention players of the week at the bottom

The only problem for Teron was that Trevon, now a wide receiver at Oregon State, did it first. The expectations, inherently, were high, and the comparisons inevitable.

“I would always be compared to him or questioned why I wasn’t able to do certain things he could do,” Teron said, “but it pushed me to get the most out of myself in everything I did.”

So far, in his senior season for the 5-2 Pioneers, Teron has met, and even exceeded, the expectations that come with being the younger brother of a Pac-12 football player.

Teron has done it all: He’s carried the ball 7 times for 73 yards and 2 scores; he’s caught 32 passes for 571 yards and 7 more touchdowns and he’s taken two punt returns back to the house. And that’s only on offense. On defense, Teron has had 10 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 3 passes broken up and 2 interceptions.

Last week, in a 7-point loss to Central Catholic, Teron had 9 receptions for 117 yards and 3 total touchdowns.

The reason for his big senior season hasn’t been his elite Division I-caliber skill set.

“I think the biggest key to my success this season is going to be never doubting myself,” Teron said.

Despite the fast start to his senior year, Teron’s recruiting has been a little slow, he said. He’s been in contact with a couple of schools. Currently, according to 247Sports, he’s rated as a 2-star recruit.

Still, Teron isn’t worrying about the lack of recruiting buzz. He’s got Trevon to thank.

“My brother told not to worry too much about having no offers because if I keep grinding and working they will come,” Teron said.

Who is he? Teron Bradford is a 6-foot, 173-pound senior wide receiver and corner for the Pioneers.

The stats: Teron had 9 catches for 117 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also had one carry for 5 yards and a score.

He said it: “I knew after that after having a pretty big junior year that I would need to carry it to my senior year,” Teron said. “I did a lot of different football camps, 7-on-7 and working out with my trainer to prepare for this season.”

Honorable Mention Players of the Week (in alphabetical order)

Darien Chase; Union; JR; WR; 5 Catches for 117 yards and 5 touchdowns

Daniel Kovalev; Lincoln; Jr.; RB; 5 carries for 141 yards and 2 touchdowns

Nick Ostmo; Lincoln; Jr.; RB; 2 carries for 123 yards and 2 touchdowns

La Salle O-line: Nick Schlunz SR, Ben Wease SR, Thomas Presnall JR, Jordan Carnahan JR, and Jacob Brumbaugh SR; 297 team rushing yards

Kael Schilperoort; Sandy; Jr.; RB; 15 carries for 11 yards and 3 touchdowns