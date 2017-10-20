Rain increases risk of landslides in fire-affected Gorge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County officials are reaching out to residents in the area affected by the Eagle Creek Fire to warn them of the impending danger of landslides.

It’s common in the aftermath of a wildfire, when the damaged soil can’t absorb water, for heavy rain to create flash flooding and mudslides. Several inches of rain are expected throughout the weekend and there is a flood watch in effect for most of western Oregon.

Volunteers will be going door-to-door in Warrendale, Dodson, Latourell and Bridal Veil to let people know how to stay safe and protect their property.

The National Weather Service will issue a flash flood warning if heavy rain happens. Residents can sign up to get emergency alerts to learn about dangerous conditions right away.