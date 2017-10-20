KOIN 6 asks to unseal Jeremy Christian affidavit

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — KOIN 6 News on Friday will ask a Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge to unseal an affidavit in the Jeremy Christian investigation.

Christian is accused of killing Ricky Best, 53, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, 23, onboard a TriMet MAX train in Northeast Portland back in May.

Micah Fletcher, 21, was also stabbed but survived the attack.

The three men were reportedly standing up to Christian, who was yelling racist remarks towards two young women, one of whom was wearing a headscarf.

During the investigation, KOIN 6 News learned that detectives with the Portland Police Bureau’s Homicide Details applied for, and were granted, a search warrant. The affidavit of the warrant was sealed by the courts.

Christian was indicted on June 15 by a grand jury and faces charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, intimidation, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.

“The public has an obvious and legitimate interest in knowing on a timely basis the actions being taken by the government officials-law enforcement agencies, prosecutors, and judges-responsible for the investigation, prosecution and trial of the Defendant,” Richard M. Kurtz, news director for KOIN 6 News wrote in a letter to the court. “Yet, the search warrants and related affidavits and other records now on file with the Trial Administrator in the court’s file room are under seal, entirely unavailable for public inspection.”

In the letter to the judge KOIN 6 News is asserting that there “is no compelling reason for sealing the affidavits submitted in support of the arrest warrant for the Defendant in this case. The Defendant is in custody, and there is no risk of flight. Although Defendant could seek to assert prejudice to his right to a fair trial for fear of ‘tainting’ the jury pool, such a risk should not be presumed…Moreover, even if there were such a risk, courts routinely enlist alternative procedures such as voir dire, rather than close the public’s access to information.”

A hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday at the Justice Center in downtown Portland before Judge Cheryl A. Albrecht.

The hearing was set at the request of the attorneys involved in the case.

Christian has been arraigned on the grand jury indictment and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Friday’s hearing was originally supposed to be a bail hearing, but at least one of the state’s witnesses was not available to be in court so the bail hearing was moved to November.