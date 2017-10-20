Judge: Wife of accused killer with Nazi tattoos can testify

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Clark County judge says a man accused of killing three people was not married to his alleged accomplice at the time of the shooting so she can be called to testify against him.

The Columbian newspaper reports that Thursday’s ruling thwarted attempts by Brent Luyster’s defense attorneys to prevent Andrea Sibley from testifying against him.

Luyster, a known white supremacist, is accused of fatally shooting Joseph Mark Lamar, Zachary Thompson and Janell Renee Knight on July 15, 2016 in Woodland north of Vancouver. A fourth person was also shot.

His trial is scheduled to begin later this month.

Luyster’s attorneys had argued Thursday in Clark County Superior Court that Sibley and Luyster were married in 2013. Prosecutors said the marriage was fraudulent and an effort to dupe the court.

The judge ruled the evidence didn’t show that the couple was married at the time of the shooting and spousal immunity didn’t apply.