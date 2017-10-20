Beavercreek man indicted for Molalla murder

Related Coverage Molalla man shot to death, Beavercreek man arrested

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KOIN) – A 47-year-old man is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning after being indicted with the murder of a 45-year-old man from Molalla.

The investigation started on Aug. 21 when the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office responded to 17000 block of South Buckner Creek Rd. in Beavercreek after getting reports of a domestic disturbance.

According to investigators, Alvin E. Wallenstein had been shot in the chest. He died at the scene.

Detectives arrested Howard D. Bunnell Jr. and charged him with 1st-degree manslaughter and unlawful use of a weapon.

Bunnell’s bail was set at $1 million.

The case went before a Clackamas County grand jury. An indictment is filed, but it only charged Bunnell with unlawful delivery of meth and unlawful possession of meth. The manslaughter and unlawful use of a weapon charges were dismissed.

Because grand jury proceedings are held in secret, officials would not comment on why the grand jury decided not to initially charge Bunnell with the death of Wallenstein.

On Aug. 29, Bunnell posted bail and was released from jail. After the indictment, his bail was lowered to $50,000. Under Oregon law, people held in custody are only required to post 10% of their bail, unless it’s ordered they post the full amount.

Court records show that on Oct. 19, a superseding indictment was filed. The new indictment charges Bunnell with murder and unlawful delivery of meth and unlawful possession of meth. The indictment now alleges that Bunnell murdered Wallenstein.

Records also show that the grand jury spent 2 days reviewing evidence in the case.

KOIN 6 News has reached out to Daniel Patrick Woram, who is Bunnell’s criminal defense attorney for comment on the new indictment.