What Halloween candy do Oregonians love the most?

PORTLAND, Ore. (PAMPLIN MEDIA GROUP) — What’s the most popular Halloween candy for trick-or-treaters in Oregon? Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

That’s according to the online candy seller Candystore.com. The company sifted through candy sales data for each state and came up with the most popular trick-or-treat goodies across the nation.

In Oregon, the top three Halloween candies are Reese’s Cups, M&Ms and Tootsie Pops.

Candystore.com reported Wednesday, Oct. 18, that Americans will spend about $2.7 billion on trick-or-treat candy this year. Digging through 10 years of sales data (2007 to 2016), the company came up with a list of the top three candy choices in each state.

In California, M&Ms are king, according to the survey. In Washington, it’s Tootsie Pops.

The company looked at a pile of other surveys and determined that the top 10 Halloween candies across the nation are:

1. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

2. Snickers

3. Twix

4. Kit Kat

5. M&Ms

6. Nerds

7. Butterfinger

8. Sour Patch Kids

9. Skittles

10. Hershey Bar

The 10 worst Halloween candies are:

1. Circus Peanuts

2. Candy Corn

3. Wax Coke Bottles

4. Necco Wafers

5. Peanut Butter Kisses

6. Tootsie Rolls

7. Smarties

8. Licorice

9. Good & Plenty

10. Mary Janes

