Verdict reached in Richardson double murder trial

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Jury deliberations have come to an end in the aggravated murder trial of Robert Richardson Jr.

The verdict is scheduled to be read in Multnomah County Circuit Court before Judge Tom Ryan.

Court staff notified the state’s attorneys and criminal defense attorneys around 2 p.m. Thursday. The jury was given the case at 4:17 p.m. on Wednesday.

Richardson has maintained that he shot and killed Anthony Howard and Eric Takemoto on Oct. 2, 2015 in self-defense.

Howard and Takemoto went to the Hour Glass Pub to celebrate the birthday of several of their friends. Richardson was already at the bar when Howard and Takemoto arrived. Richardson told the jury he also went to the bar to celebrate his birthday, which was two days earlier.

A fight broke out between Takemoto and Richardson while the two were outside in the bar’s parking lot, which doubles as a smoking area.

Prosecutors claim that Howard stepped in between Takemoto and Richardson to break up the fight. The defense asserted Howard was advancing towards Richardson, even after he was punched by Takemoto.

The trial has been presided over by Multnomah County Circuit Judge Karin J. Immergut. She is not available to be in court when the verdict is read, which is why Judge Ryan is handling the verdict.

