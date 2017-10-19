Police: Stranger offers ride, sexually assaults victim

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was reportedly sexually assaulted on Thursday morning after getting into a man’s car who offered to giver the person a ride home, the Portland Police said.

The alleged suspect was arrested and Portland Police plan to release his identity once he’s booked into Multnomah County Jail. The victim was transported to the hospital for medical care.

Police learned, after an initial investigation, that the alleged victim was walking through heavy rain to a residence near NE 82nd and NE Broadway when the alleged suspect — a stranger, police say — offered her a ride to the residence. Shortly after she got in, police said the man threatened and assaulted the victim.

The victim, according to police, got out of the car at Rocky Butte and called 911. The police arrested the suspect and also seized his car.

The investigation is still ongoing.

KOIN 6 News will update this story.