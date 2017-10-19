Pedestrian struck in Gresham, woman arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver was arrested on Thursday morning after striking a pedestrian.

Gresham Police say a man was walking near NE 162nd Avenue and Holladay Street at 3:55 a.m. when he was struck by a car.

The driver, a 28-year-old woman, was arrested at the scene for possibly driving under the influence. Officers say she may have hit a mail box and pole before hitting the pedestrian.

The victim was taken to the hospital. His injuries are unknown but he was talking with officers at the scene.