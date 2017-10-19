OSP: Driver who fled from critical crash caught

DAMASCUS, Ore. (KOIN) — The suspected driver who crashed head-on into another car — leaving a 20-year-old woman critically injured — has been caught, according to Oregon State Police.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 212, just west of Damascus, the Oregon State Police said. The driver of a 1999 Ford Explorer crossed the center line and slammed into a 2000 Toyota Camry.

The Camry’s driver, Ana Wakefield, was critically hurt and rushed to OHSU for treatment. She remains in critical condition.

But the driver of the Explorer — described by witnesses as a white man in his 20s with a slim build and dark hair — took off on foot.

Oregon State Police identified a 20-year-old man as a person of interest Thursday morning. He’s currently at hospital being treated for injuries — which police said are consistent with a car crash.

Authorities are still looking for witnesses to the crash. If you have information about this incident, please call 503.375.3555.

BREAKING: OSP says they caught the driver who fled on foot, from this scene. Victim is at OHSU recovering in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/6z69eTqSX8 — Eileen Park (@EileenParkTV) October 19, 2017

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day