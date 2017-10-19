Officials serve 36 warrants for domestic violence

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — Law enforcement officials in Washington County went door-to-door Thursday to find and arrest a number of domestic violence suspects wanted on outstanding warrants.

Officers from Tigard, Beaverton, Hillsboro and the Washington County Sheriff’s office on the sweep wore purple ribbons in support of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Sgt. John Bennett on the county’s domestic violence resource team said one in 3 women are victims of domestic violence and one in 4 men experience some form of physical violence in their relationships.

“These warrant sweeps are huge, just getting out there and trying to hold these people accountable for their actions is super important,” Bennett said.

He said the team planned to serve around 36 active warrants Thursday alone.

