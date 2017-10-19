Man shot in 7-Eleven parking lot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot and injured early Thursday morning.

Police say they responded to the 7-Eleven at 1715 SE Tacoma Street around 4:17 a.m. and found a man who had been shot in the parking lot.

Officers say the man was shot by a man driving a burgundy four door sedan. The suspect was parked in the lot and in the driver’s seat when he shot the victim. He then took off but hit a tree on his way out, causing damage to the sedan.

Officers are searching for the suspect but are not releasing his description.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Southeast 17th Avenue will be closed between Southeast Tacoma Street and Southeast Spokane Street while officers investigate.