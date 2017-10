PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested in Vancouver early Thursday morning after shooting at police.

Vancouver Police say a citizen flagged them down and reported an armed man was in an apartment at 2010 E Fourth Plain Blvd. The man shot at officers as they approached. No officers were injured.

The man eventually surrendered without incident. No one else was inside the apartment.

Detectives from the Vancouver Police Department Major Crime Unit are investigating.