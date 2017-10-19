Man, 22, sentenced to life in prison for Aloha murder

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — A 22-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison for his role in a fatal 2016 shooting in Aloha.

Roger Gastelum-Medina was sentenced Thursday for his crimes of murder, unlawful use of a weapon and a felon in possession of a firearm. He was found guilty by a jury in September.

He has the possibility of parole after 25 years, but also received a lifetime term of post-prison supervision.

Gastelum-Medina shot and killed 21-year-old Yusef Sharif on June 20, 2016 near Barsotti Park.

Sharif was walking on Southwest Blanton Street when Gastelum-Medina pulled up in a vehicle. He stopped his vehicle, exited, confronted Sharif and fatally shot him. Gastelum-Medina was arrested by US Marshals 2 days later.

As part of a separate plea agreement, Gastelum-Medina pleaded guilty to distributation of a controlled substance to a minor. He was sentenced to 24 months in prison, concurrent to his life sentence.