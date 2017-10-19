Jason Schaefer in documents: ‘We’re all f-ing dying’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man accused of setting off a small explosive device as law enforcement officials attempted to arrest him was under investigation by the FBI and special agents assigned to the explosive squad, newly unsealed court documents reveal.

Jason Paul Schaefer used and carried an explosive device to commit a federal felony and assaulted a federal officer, the federal complaint written by FBI Special Agent Bomb Technician Wade N. Mutchler states. The explosion caused him to lose fingers on his left hand and caused one of the detectives to suffer hearing loss.

On October 11, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at Schaefer’s residence near NW 185th and Rock Creek Boulevard in Washington County.

According to a bench warrant for Schaefer issued the day of the explosion, the FBI learned in September Schaefer was buying “numerous items that were causing concern” including explosive liquid, remotes to set off fireworks, more than 100 electric matches and at least a pound of hexamine, which can be used to make home-made explosives and is frequently used in suicide bombings.

During the search, an FBI bomb tech found a dark granular material inside an open metal cabinet.

An item that appeared to be an electric match was placed inside of the gray material, and the electric match was connected to a receiver to a remote firing system, according to Mutchler’s affidavit. The FBI also found “containers for several explosive precursor chemicals.”

While the search warrant was being conducted, Schaefer had a previously scheduled meeting with his probation officer in Washington County. The FBI was there to interview him, but he left almost immediately and began driving erratically. Law enforcement was not able to keep up with Schaefer as he sped away, records show.

Schaefer then went back toward his apartment and a law enforcement officer saw him go toward his mailbox. The law enforcement officer, whose name or agency was not revealed in the FBI complaint, went up to Schaefer and to told him he was under arrest.

But Schaefer ran back to his vehicle and started digging for something, according to the complaint. Once he got inside, Schaefer drove away.

Quickly, a traffic stop was conducted and officials were able to “box in” Schaefer’s vehicle in an attempt to prevent him from moving again, records show.

Schaefer refused to listen to the officers on scene. He reportedly yelled out, “we’re all f-cking dying today,” records show.

During the traffic stop, Schaefer was reportedly holding a cigarette pack and a lit lighter. He brought the flame to the pack which caused an explosion, according to court documents.

Glass flew into the air and the explosion “mangled” Schaefer’s left hand. Records show he lost several fingers. One of the law enforcement officers on scene during the traffic stop was hit by flying flesh, according to court documents.

Schaefer is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.

Detectives said they will take their time to build their case against Schaefer. Authorities are looking at a “full range” of charges.