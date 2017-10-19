I-5 bridge to close all SB lanes on Saturday night

SR 14 to I-205 will be a detour to cross the river

KOIN 6 News Staff Published:
The Interstate 5 bridge spans the Columbia River between Oregon and Washington states in Vancouver (KOIN, file)
The Interstate 5 bridge spans the Columbia River between Oregon and Washington states in Vancouver (KOIN, file)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All lanes of I-5 southbound that cross over the interstate bridge will be closed from 10 p.m. on Saturday to 6 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

A detour will be setup so drivers can take SR 14 to I-205 to cross the Columbia River. During the closure, bikers, walkers and people with disabilities will be able to use the sidewalk on the northbound side of the bridge.

Crews, according to ODOT, will be doing bridge maintenance and electrical work.