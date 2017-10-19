I-5 bridge to close all SB lanes on Saturday night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All lanes of I-5 southbound that cross over the interstate bridge will be closed from 10 p.m. on Saturday to 6 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

A detour will be setup so drivers can take SR 14 to I-205 to cross the Columbia River. During the closure, bikers, walkers and people with disabilities will be able to use the sidewalk on the northbound side of the bridge.

Crews, according to ODOT, will be doing bridge maintenance and electrical work.