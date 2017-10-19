Dame D.O.L.L.A recognized as a top emerging artist

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It didn’t take long for Damian Lillard to certify himself as an emerging star in the NBA. Maybe that’s why we shouldn’t be surprised to see him do the same thing in the music world, either.

Lillard, who goes by Dame D.O.L.L.A, appeared 32nd on Billboard’s Emerging Artists Chart after releasing his sophomore album “Confirmed” on Oct. 6.

The album, according to Nielsen ratings, finished No. 72 on the top albums sales chart for the week ending in Oct. 12.

The chart, according to Billboard, uses the same formula as the Billboard Artist 100, which takes information from all Billboard lists, with some exclusions.