Central Point man shoots $1K drone, turns himself in

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Central Point man who shot down a $1,000 drone at Hover Ponds Recreation Area turned himself into the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office after seeing photos and video the victim posted on Facebook.

Christopher David Grindstaff, 33, was booked on one count criminal mischief, which is a Class C felony.

On Tuesday, the drone owner reported to police his drone had been shot down while shooting video in the recreation area. The owner later provided videos and photos to police where you can see Grindstaff shooting at the drone while standing next to his 1994 Izuzu Trooper.

Deputies learned the weapon used was a high-velocity air rifle which used .177 caliber pellet ammunition.

The case will be sent to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution, but it will also be sent to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for review. The FAA confirmed to Forbes in 2016 that shooting down a drone is a federal crime.