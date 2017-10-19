Amazon HQ chase: Portland-metro submits four offers

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Portland, Beaverton, Milwaukie and Clark County have submitted proposals to Amazon for potential locations of its second headquarters outside of Seattle.

The proposals were jointly submitted through Greater Portland Inc. (GPI), a regional economic development promotional partnership on Thursday, the deadline for submissions. Portland officials previously revealed the city is offering property in the former U.S. Post Office distribution center for the location, without any incentives. Details of the other location offerings were not disclosed.

“GPI and our partners have made a very compelling case for Amazon HQ2,” said Janet LaBar, GPI president and CEO, in the announcement of GPI’s submission. “More than anything, this project has tested the region’s ability to cooperate, think big and clearly state values that are important to our community. Already, this is a win for Greater Portland.”

In its request for proposals, Amazon identified key preferences and decision drivers, such as suitable buildings and sites, labor force, logistics (travel time) and quality of life.

“We’re the 24th-largest metro area nationwide with one of the highest percentages of college graduates,” GPI Board Chairman Wally Van Valkenburg said in the release. “We effectively meet Amazon’s key criteria of attracting and retaining strong technical talent.”

Accordind to GPI’s late Thursday afternoon release, they invited communities within the region to identify site options based on Amazon’s HQ2 criteria. Beaverton, Clark County, Milwaukie and Portland responded with options and have worked diligently in the last five weeks to develop their respective site-specific proposals. The submitted sites showcase that this region is willing, ready and able to partner with a developer, or employer, of Amazon’s scale.

According to the release, AECOM, a premier, fully integrated global infrastructure firm, was tapped to help develop the proposal and collaborate with GPI to design the distributed campus concept. Core economic development players including Business Oregon, Columbia River Economic Development Council, Columbia Willamette Workforce Collaborative, GPI’s Higher Education Committee and Portland General Electric all contributed to the regional proposal.”

