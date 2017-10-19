15-year-old charged for starting Eagle Creek Fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 15-year-old identified as the person who sparked the Eagle Creek Fire was arraigned in juvenile court recently, the Oregon State Police said Thursday.
The teen, who has not been identified, faces allegations of reckless burning, depositing burning materials on forest lands, unlawful possession of fireworks, criminal mischief and recklessly endangering others. The teen, who is from Vancouver, faces the charges in Hood River County.
All charges are misdemeanors and a legal expert source told KOIN 6 News the 15-year-old is likely only to get probation. Technically, the max sentence the suspect could face is a year of incarceration for each charge and that it could be ordered consecutively, but that is not historically or legally what will happen.
Authorities said he’s being charged in Hood River County because that’s where the fire began on Sept. 2.
How it began
The fire near the Eagle Creek Trail in Cascade Locks erupted near the already-burning Indian Creek Trail and sent a massive plume of smoke and visible bright flames over the Columbia River Gorge, forcing the evacuation of hikers, campers and residents in more than 100 homes.
A total of 153 hikers made their way back to safety that Sunday after taking shelter overnight from the massive fire burning in the Columbia River Gorge. Everyone was accounted for and one person received medical attention for exhaustion and dehydration.
By 5 p.m. Sept. 3, Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act to help fight the Eagle Creek Fire.
The Vancouver teen was suspected of using a firework that caused the Eagle Creek Fire, which has torched more than 48,000 acres to date and sparked the now-contained Archer Fire on the other side of the Columbia River.
The teen was contacted by officers in the parking lot of the trailhead and was interviewed, but no arrests or formal charges were made at that time.
As of Oct. 18, the Eagle Creek Fire is officially 50% contained.
KOIN 6 News will have more information throughout the day.
Eagle Creek Fire, September 2017
Eagle Creek Fire, September 2017 x
