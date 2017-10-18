Your choice: Kohr Harlan’s Halloween costume

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We all know KOIN 6 News reporter Kohr Harlan is a good looking human being. But we’re going to make him scary and ugly for Halloween — and we need your help.
Make-up artist extraordinaire Christina Kortum from Ravenous Studios will join us live next Wednesday on KOIN 6 News This Morning to make Kohr into a super scary Halloween monster throughout our morning newscast.
Which of these 4 ideas should Christina pursue to turn Kohr scary?
Your votes will be tallied and Kohr will become whatever you choose — live, Wednesday, October 25 on KOIN 6 News This Morning.
Kohr’s Halloween choices
Kohr’s Halloween choices x
Latest Galleries
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Pope repeats ‘bridges not walls’ after Trump travel ban
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Army nod for Dakota Access pipeline looms; Tribe vows action
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Norris leads Alabama to 4OT win over No. 19 Gamecocks
-
Gallery: Hart helps No. 2 Villanova survive late Georgetown run