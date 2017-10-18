Your choice: Kohr Harlan’s Halloween costume

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We all know KOIN 6 News reporter Kohr Harlan is a good looking human being. But we’re going to make him scary and ugly for Halloween — and we need your help.

Make-up artist extraordinaire Christina Kortum from Ravenous Studios will join us live next Wednesday on KOIN 6 News This Morning to make Kohr into a super scary Halloween monster throughout our morning newscast.

Which of these 4 ideas should Christina pursue to turn Kohr scary?

Your votes will be tallied and Kohr will become whatever you choose — live, Wednesday, October 25 on KOIN 6 News This Morning.

Kohr's Halloween choices