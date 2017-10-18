Wednesday’s Child: Zubair

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Zubair is 11 and full of life — and jokes. No sooner did we begin filming this segment when he mentioned he was interested in photography.

But he told the KOIN 6 News photojournalist he didn’t want it as a full-time job. “No offense,” he said, laughing.

While we painted pumpkins, Zubair — who said he’s “always been in foster care” — said he had a wish for what kind of adoptive family he’d like.

“Billionaires,” he said, laughing. “But that’s not very realistic.”

Adopting Zubair would bring any family a wealth of love.

Zubair is Wednesday’s Child for October 18, 2017.

For more information, call the Oregon Foster Care and Adoption Line: 1.800.331.0503.