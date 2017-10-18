UP basketball player files lawsuit against UO

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A University of Portland basketball player filed a lawsuit against the University of Oregon claiming the basketball coach and staff members were negligent during a visit that resulted in an injury.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Crisshawn Clark’s lawsuit filed on Monday in Portland seeks at least $100,000 because of his ACL injury that occurred in 2015 while on a visit to the Eugene campus.

The suit claims that assistant coach Kevin McKenna instructed Clark to be put through a workout when it was against NCAA rules for him to be working out at that time.

The workout included a series of drills leading to the injury. University of Oregon spokesman Jimmy Stanton said the university won’t comment on pending litigation, but it will “certainly fight against this claim in court.”