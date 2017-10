PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person, who was a suspect in a physical altercation, jumped in a Tigard police car on Wednesday and took off while police were accessing the scene, the Tigard Police Department confirmed.

The person left the car in the parking lot of the Tigard Masonic Lodge and was quickly taken into custody. There were no injuries.

Suspect stole @TigardPolice vehicle after altercation. Vehicle recovered and suspect in custody. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/d3xeevGlod — Tigard Police (@TigardPolice) October 19, 2017

