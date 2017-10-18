Ramona Quimby statue defaced with swastika

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two statues were vandalized with swastikas in the Beverly Cleary Sculpture Garden in Northeast Portland’s Grant Park.

The statues of Ramona Quimby and Henry Huggins, characters from Clearys beloved children’s books, were defaced sometime before October 18.

A viewer who alerted KOIN 6 News to the vandalism said she was so upset by the graffiti that she cried before reporting it to Portland police.

“The man I spoke with at the police station didn’t sound surprised but didn’t say if it had already been reported,” she said.

Mark Ross with Portland Parks and Recreation told KOIN the graffiti was reported on Tuesday and the Regional Arts and Culture Council, which oversees public art, had removed it. However, the vandalism was still there Wednesday night.

This isn’t the first time the statues have been vandalized. In March, the two statues were defaced with swastika graffiti and were later replaced by Antifa graffiti, according to Willamette Week.