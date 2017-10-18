Police: Clark County woman sets house, shop on fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman admitted to setting her house and a detached shop on fire in Yacolt on Wednesday but didn’t offer a reason why she did it, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Angie Ingram, 46, was arrested for two counts of arson.

Fire personnel responded to a building fire at 15904 NE Gabriel Road shortly after 5 p.m. While firefighters were attending to that fire, deputies from the sheriff’s office noticed Ingram come out of her house. Ingram asked if they were going to put the fire out in the house, too. Deputies then noticed flames and smoke coming out of the window.

Both fires were extinguished.