PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot and injured in the Parkrose neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Police say the 31-year-old man was shot while sitting in his parked car outside of the Glasshouse Tavern at 9710 NE Sandy Blvd. He then drove himself to the Shell Gas Station at 9920 NE Sandy Blvd where officers responded.

The suspect got away in a car in an unknown direction. There is no other information.

The Gang Enforcement Team is investigating.