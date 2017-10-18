Homes evacuated after car crash breaks gas line

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An impaired driver crashed his vehicle into a residence early Wednesday, causing a natural gas line to break and forcing nearby homes to be evacuated, police said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. near Southwest Scholls Ferry Road and Southwest Raleighwood Way in Portland.

Witnesses said a black Chevrolet Yukon crashed into a residence before the driver fled on foot. The driver, later identified as 47-year-old Anthony Magden, was found during a K9 search.

Nine homes and 20 people were displaced from their homes for several hours due to the gas line break, but no injuries were reported. TriMet provided a bus for those evacuated to keep warm and dry.

Madgen was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants, hit and run, 2nd-degree criminal mischief and reckless driving.