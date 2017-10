PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are searching for a driver who fled on foot after a crash on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened before 6 a.m. on Highway 212 just west of Damascus.

Officials said the crash was between two cars and appeared to be head-on. No other details were available.

The highway is closed between 172nd Avenue and Sunnyside Road during the investigation.

UPDATE: OR 212 closure between 172nd and Sunnyside may be awhile. #pdxtraffic #koin6news https://t.co/2maPaThjxV — Carly Kennelly (@KOIN6Traffic) October 18, 2017