Easy scoop: Corvette crashes into newspaper’s office

It was the Press of Atlantic City newspaper in Pleasantville, New Jersey

The Associated Press Published:
Firemen clear glass after a car drove into The Press of Atlantic City business and editorial office and crashed the window into the newsroom, in Pleasantville, N.J., Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. (Vernon Ogrodnek/The Press of Atlantic City via AP)

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey newspaper has scored an easy scoop.

A Corvette crashed into the newsroom of the Press of Atlantic City newspaper in Pleasantville.

The newspaper reports the car’s driver fell asleep Tuesday before driving through an intersection, jumping a curb, traveling about 75 feet (23 meters) and then slamming into the newspaper’s office.

No one in the office was hurt. The crash shattered two first-floor windows and knocked over several filing cabinets.

The female driver and a male passenger are being questioned by police.