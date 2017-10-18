Downtown food carts destroyed by fire, explosion

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two food carts were destroyed by a fire and explosion on SW 1st and Columbia shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
It is a 2-alarm fire but crews knocked down most of the flames quickly. Construction workers who were nearby said people tried to extinguish the fire by it spread too quickly.
Two food carts, Lai Thai and The Greek Gods Gyro, were destroyed and several cars parked behind the carts were also damaged.
People are being asked to avoid the area and nearby roads are closed.
