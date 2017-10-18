Downtown food carts destroyed by fire, explosion

The cart is on SW 1st and Columbia

KOIN 6 News Staff Published: Updated:
A food cart fire at SW 1st and Columbia sent a large plume of smoke through downtown Portland, October 18, 2017 (KOIN)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two food carts were destroyed by a fire and explosion on SW 1st and Columbia shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Two food carts on SW 1st and Columbia were destroyed by a fire and explosion on October 17, 2017. (KOIN)
It is a 2-alarm fire but crews knocked down most of the flames quickly. Construction workers who were nearby said people tried to extinguish the fire by it spread too quickly.

Two food carts, Lai Thai and The Greek Gods Gyro, were destroyed and several cars parked behind the carts were also damaged.

People are being asked to avoid the area and nearby roads are closed.

