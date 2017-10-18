Car2go replaces Smart cars with Mercedes-Benz

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Smart cars have been synonymous with car2go since it started in 2012, but soon they will be completely replaced by Mercedes-Benz cars.

Car2go added 100 Mercedes-Benz CLA and GLA cars to its Portland fleet in February and now has 375 along with 100 Smart cars, which will be phased out by the end of October.

Car2go said each vehicle removes up to 11 cars from city streets and they hope by offering larger cars, they can reduce traffic in Portland even more. The new Mercedes-Benz cars are compact, but will seat up to 5 people.

“Our new, compact Mercedes-Benz car2go vehicles represent the future of carsharing,” said car2go Portland General Manager Ken Hills in a press release. “Our members requested more room for passengers and an improved driving experience – without sacrificing ease-of-parking. When given the choice, our Portland members have been choosing Mercedes-Benz the vast majority of the time since we first introduced them here earlier this year. Our compact Mercedes-Benz vehicles also feature the latest car2go technology, enabling a fast and intuitive app-based carsharing experience.”

There are more than 54,000 car2go members in Portland and they have taken 3.6 million trips since it launched in 2012.