Atmospheric river, high winds to drench Oregon

Beginning of a very rainy and wet period throughout Oregon

KOIN 6 News Staff Published:
Lincoln City as seen from the Chinook Winds webcams, October 18, 2017
Lincoln City as seen from the Chinook Winds webcams, October 18, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A high wind warning is in effect along the Oregon coast Wednesday, with the strongest winds expected between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Wind gusts up to 65 mph could happen along the beaches and headlands, with 55 mph winds in the towns along the coast, the National Weather Service said.

KOIN — Weather Alerts

This is the beginning of a very rainy and wet period throughout Oregon. Over the next 4 days, an atmospheric river could bring heavy rain throughout the region.

There could be as much as 1.5 inches of rain — with locally higher amounts — through Sunday, and flooding is a concern, especially the parts of the Columbia River Gorge affected by the Eagle Creek Fire.

Stay with KOIN 6 News for all your weather information. Download the PDX Weather App — everything at your fingertips.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.