Atmospheric river, high winds to drench Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A high wind warning is in effect along the Oregon coast Wednesday, with the strongest winds expected between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Wind gusts up to 65 mph could happen along the beaches and headlands, with 55 mph winds in the towns along the coast, the National Weather Service said.

This is the beginning of a very rainy and wet period throughout Oregon. Over the next 4 days, an atmospheric river could bring heavy rain throughout the region.

There could be as much as 1.5 inches of rain — with locally higher amounts — through Sunday, and flooding is a concern, especially the parts of the Columbia River Gorge affected by the Eagle Creek Fire.

